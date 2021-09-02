Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Short Interest Down 12.7% in August

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the July 29th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 330.0 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNIEF. TD Securities upped their price objective on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Uni-Select stock opened at $14.05 on Thursday. Uni-Select has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

