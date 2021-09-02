Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.86

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$18.86 and last traded at C$18.85, with a volume of 25039 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.22.

A number of research firms have commented on UNS. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.14.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$818.07 million and a PE ratio of -31.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.