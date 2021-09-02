Unicly Hashmasks Collection 1-Day Volume Hits $3,320.00 (UMASK)

Unicly Hashmasks Collection (CURRENCY:UMASK) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Unicly Hashmasks Collection coin can now be bought for about $0.0538 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unicly Hashmasks Collection has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unicly Hashmasks Collection has a market cap of $5.38 million and $3,320.00 worth of Unicly Hashmasks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00064873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00131295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00156305 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,700.07 or 0.07499986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,445.01 or 1.00224236 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.98 or 0.00824938 BTC.

About Unicly Hashmasks Collection

Unicly Hashmasks Collection’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins.

Unicly Hashmasks Collection Coin Trading

