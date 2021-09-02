Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.33. Unifi posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. Unifi had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 6.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of UFI stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.61. 52,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,992. Unifi has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $437.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $625,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,817.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $50,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Unifi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Unifi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Unifi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unifi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,051,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

