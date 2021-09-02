Unifi Protocol DAO Price Hits $13.24 on Top Exchanges (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $61.67 million and $20.49 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for $13.24 or 0.00026786 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00085517 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.28 or 0.00348637 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00011054 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00046461 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00016178 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,659,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

