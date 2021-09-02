UniLend Price Up 12.7% This Week (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last week, UniLend has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $39.05 million and approximately $21.63 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00002551 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UniLend alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00060918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00014279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.34 or 0.00122381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.68 or 0.00812719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00047683 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.