Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,850 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been assigned a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ULVR. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,350 ($56.83).

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,950.25 ($51.61) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £102.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,176.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,140.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 18,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, with a total value of £749,781 ($979,593.68). Insiders have acquired a total of 18,356 shares of company stock worth $75,003,336 over the last ninety days.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

