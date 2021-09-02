Unilever (NYSE:UL) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $56.02 on Thursday. Unilever has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $147.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Unilever by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.