Unilever (NYSE:UL) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.
Shares of Unilever stock opened at $56.02 on Thursday. Unilever has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $147.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.62.
About Unilever
Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.
