UniMex Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $79,779.00 (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last week, UniMex Network has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. One UniMex Network coin can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00001955 BTC on major exchanges. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $6.71 million and approximately $79,779.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UniMex Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00064357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00131579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.38 or 0.00156968 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,678.39 or 0.07559494 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,825.99 or 1.00342792 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.89 or 0.00827980 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network was first traded on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,049,988 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniMex Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniMex Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniMex Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniMex Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.