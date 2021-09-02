United Fire Group Inc. Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,931,000. Apple makes up about 2.5% of United Fire Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 24.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 4.8% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 135.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 29.1% during the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 6.5% during the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $152.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $154.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.79.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

