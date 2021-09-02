United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Update

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the July 29th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

UUGRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Utilities Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

United Utilities Group stock opened at $29.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.51. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $31.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.2107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.40%.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

