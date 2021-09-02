Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Short Interest Up 13.8% in August

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the July 29th total of 2,320,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 846,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

UNVR stock opened at $23.49 on Thursday. Univar Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.95.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 7,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $166,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 5.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNVR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

