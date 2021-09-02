UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.85. UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF shares last traded at $28.72, with a volume of 10,236 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.