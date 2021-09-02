Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Up 8.2%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s share price shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.77. 70,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,550,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $643.76 million, a PE ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 2.41.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $249,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,446.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,220 shares of company stock valued at $306,072 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 456,538 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 44,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

