urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Shares Down 1.4%

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)’s share price traded down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.88 and last traded at $15.07. 281,678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 244,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter. urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 5.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of urban-gro in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of urban-gro in the second quarter valued at about $339,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of urban-gro in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of urban-gro in the second quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in urban-gro by 55.2% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About urban-gro

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

