US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,890 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $9,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 359.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,365,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,281,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,387 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,394,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,505,000 after acquiring an additional 560,482 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,910,000 after acquiring an additional 549,774 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 717,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,871,000 after acquiring an additional 462,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $59.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.85 and a 200-day moving average of $60.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

