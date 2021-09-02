US Bancorp DE Increases Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $8,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 365.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $102.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.41. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.31 and a 12-month high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.