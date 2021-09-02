US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,251 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in eBay by 515.4% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in eBay by 387.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth $47,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.10.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,974.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,844,236. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $76.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.36. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $77.83.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.