US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $9,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.77.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $195.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.16. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.