US Bancorp DE Sells 2,628 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Alliant Energy worth $8,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $61.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.97. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.26%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNT. Scotiabank downgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

