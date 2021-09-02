V-ID (VIDT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.26 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the US dollar. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00060710 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002969 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014218 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.65 or 0.00136982 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.18 or 0.00818458 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00047946 BTC.
V-ID Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
Buying and Selling V-ID
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.