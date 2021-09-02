Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Position Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 75.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $243.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.20. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.36 and a 1 year high of $265.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.99.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.45%.

VMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.67.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

