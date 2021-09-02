Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Down 6.1%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) fell 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.44 and last traded at $47.44. 141 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 26,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.53.
Several brokerages have recently commented on VALN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Valneva in a research note on Monday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $1,486,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $5,138,000.
Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.
Featured Article: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.