VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $33.27 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $33.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.42.

