Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS) Trading 0.3% Higher

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS) traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 29.48 and last traded at 29.46. 4,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 21,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at 29.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is 29.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th.

