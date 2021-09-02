Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 123,219 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $41,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,492,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,228,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476,405 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,581,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,542 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,328,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,779,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,452,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,528,000 after buying an additional 1,085,743 shares during the period.

Shares of VGK stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $70.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,760,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,441. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.72. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $49.17 and a twelve month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

