Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Holdings Boosted by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 596.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 924.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded up $2.20 on Thursday, hitting $201.07. 589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,287. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.58. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $139.37 and a 12-month high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

