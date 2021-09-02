Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,686 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.89% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $53,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

Shares of BLV opened at $105.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $114.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.39.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

