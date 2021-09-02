Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 3.0% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

VNQ traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.90. 5,206,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,370,112. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.57 and its 200 day moving average is $99.15. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $110.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

