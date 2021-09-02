Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,214 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 264,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,263,000 after buying an additional 18,495 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.2% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,207,000 after purchasing an additional 50,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $1,192,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 77,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH opened at $61.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.51. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $62.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

