Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Boosted by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 122,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,524,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after buying an additional 24,571 shares in the last quarter.

VB traded up $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $229.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,117. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.00. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $228.87.

