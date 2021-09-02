Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,076,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $423,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,023,000. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 416,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,650,000 after acquiring an additional 43,428 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $416.73. 2,811,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,424. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $417.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.66.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

