Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stake Lessened by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000.

VTEB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.18. 1,809,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,970. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.05 and a 52 week high of $55.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.09.

