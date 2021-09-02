Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 6.0% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $54,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 807.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 51,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 372.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 116,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 91,944 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.65. 3,642,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,529. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

