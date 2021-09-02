Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW) Trading Up 0.1%

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.84 and last traded at $80.81. Approximately 12,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 36,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.72.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.76.

