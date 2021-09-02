Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,666,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,341,000 after buying an additional 875,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.07. 116,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831,387. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $142.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.00.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

