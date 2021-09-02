VAULT Market Capitalization Achieves $2.36 Million (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for about $5.27 or 0.00010609 BTC on exchanges. VAULT has a market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $1,430.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VAULT has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00065332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.13 or 0.00133184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.89 or 0.00156855 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.22 or 0.07629175 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,795.10 or 1.00283316 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.35 or 0.00804269 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 447,494 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

