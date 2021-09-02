Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Shares Up 1.2%

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) shares shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.79 and last traded at $12.79. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27.

Vecima Networks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VNWTF)

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

