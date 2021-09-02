Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given New $320.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $270.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VEEV. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.12.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $333.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.95, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,475,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,412. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

