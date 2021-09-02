Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $345.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VEEV. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.83.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $333.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $323.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.73. The company has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.95, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $678,283.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,119 shares of company stock worth $6,206,412. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

