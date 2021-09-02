Vega Protocol (VEGA) Market Cap Tops $79.76

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Vega Protocol has a market cap of $79.76 and $548,284.00 worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vega Protocol has traded 34.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can now be purchased for $39.88 or 0.00081368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00060514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00014401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00127816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $393.29 or 0.00802414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00047471 BTC.

Vega Protocol Profile

VEGA is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 2 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vega Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

