Veil (VEIL) Price Hits $0.0139

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $3,677.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Veil has traded 38% lower against the dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,119.48 or 1.00561540 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00048720 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $461.01 or 0.00943817 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $236.65 or 0.00484493 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008679 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.15 or 0.00362670 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00066051 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

