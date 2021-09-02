Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.5% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,957,000 after buying an additional 57,770 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 57,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.1% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $82.62. 40,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,563. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $83.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

