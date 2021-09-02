Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 32,756 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,756 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.01. 224,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,780,799. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

