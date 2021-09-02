Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC raised its stake in AON by 1.6% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of AON by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 35.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 3.6% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get AON alerts:

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AON stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $288.90. The company had a trading volume of 56,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,894. The stock has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.86. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $289.22.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. AON’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.06.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.