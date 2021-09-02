Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,034 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $3,154,000. Burney Co. lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.7% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 481,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MetLife by 4.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,742,000 after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $5,756,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MetLife by 12.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 262,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 30,009 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $61.56. The stock had a trading volume of 170,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,083,684. The firm has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

