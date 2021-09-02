Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 5,816 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DD. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DD. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $73.88. The stock had a trading volume of 38,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,313,869. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $87.27. The stock has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

