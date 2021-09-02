Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,811 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in CarMax by 47.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,641,000 after acquiring an additional 599,915 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its stake in CarMax by 27.7% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,215,000 after acquiring an additional 409,566 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,069,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,149,000 after buying an additional 334,396 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $31,106,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $26,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

KMX stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.56. The stock had a trading volume of 14,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,990. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $139.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.91.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

