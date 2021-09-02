Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,429 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 0.9% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 19.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Facebook by 10.0% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 845 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.5% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 43,122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 4.4% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 28,990 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

NASDAQ FB traded up $2.67 on Wednesday, hitting $382.05. 11,524,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,622,393. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $357.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.47.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,738,490 shares of company stock valued at $962,206,161. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

