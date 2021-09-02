Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,587 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,061 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 14.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,765,000 after buying an additional 3,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,252,000 after buying an additional 467,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,709,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

NYSE JCI traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $74.71. 160,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,186,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $75.68. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.31.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.